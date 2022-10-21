Police respond to Penn Hills incident

First responders were called to the area of Hoover and Rodi roads in Penn Hills around 11 p.m. Thursday. We saw police placing evidence markers on the ground and what appeared to be bullet holes in vehicles.

Officials only would confirm one person was transported to an area hospital. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

