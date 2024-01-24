Police respond to person with sharp object barricaded near downtown Cosentino’s Market
Kansas City Police had to temporarily shut down a downtown area near 13th and Main Streets in the area of Cosentino’s Market on Wednesday morning due to a standoff situation.
Police said a person believed to be armed with a sharp object had barricaded himself inside a business vestibule entrance, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a KCPD spokesperson.
That person was quickly brought into custody, per police.
Gonzalez said during the short standoff, police secured a perimeter around the area, and said there were no bystanders within harms way.
This is a developing story and will be updated.