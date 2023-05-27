Police respond to person shot multiple times at Magnuson Park

A person was shot multiple times at Magnuson Park Friday night, reported the Seattle Police Department.

Officers went to the 6500 block of Sand Point Way Northeast just after 11 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

Police found the person with multiple gunshot wounds and gave aid until Seattle Fire crews got there.

The person was transported to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.

Officers gathered evidence at the scene. The investigation will be led by detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip LIne at 206-233-5000.



