Police respond to person waving antisemitic flag at Jewish temple in Boone

Boone police officers were called to the Temple of the High Country Wednesday night after they got a report of someone waving an antisemitic flag on the property.

Officers got to the temple and recovered the flag that had a swastika on it, but the person had left.

“Like many in our community, we, at the Boone Police Department, are disheartened this type of activity occurred in our town,” the police stated in a news release.

Boone police will be working with the leadership of the Temple of The High Country to enhance security.

The police department is also in contact with other local, state, and federal authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.











