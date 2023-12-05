Police respond to possible double homicide in South Austin; suspect at large

Police investigate a homicide at the 7300 block of Shadywood Dr. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Southeast Austin.

A suspect in a Tuesday double homicide in South Austin is at large, police said.

At 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers received multiple calls about shots fired on the 7300 block of Shadywood Drive. Austin Police Sgt. Destiny Silva, who gave a media briefing in the afternoon, said police found two victims — a man and a woman. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that the victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Silva would not provide any identifying information about the victims but said that the deaths marked Austin’s 67th and 68th homicides this year.

