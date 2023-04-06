Live updates: Police respond to possible shooter in Roseville, suspect in custody

A large law enforcement response is responding Thursday afternoon to a major incident in Roseville.

A suspect is in custody following a possible shooting, according to police dispatch audio.

“There is an active law enforcement situation near Mahany Park in Roseville,” the Roseville Police Department posted to Facebook at 1:50 p.m. “Roseville Police and other law enforcement agencies are on scene stabilizing the situation. The area is safe but please avoid it until further notice.”

Police were using armored vehicles to attempt to contact a shooter as of 1:15 p.m. at a location near Mahany Park on Pleasant Grove Boulevard, according to dispatch radio traffic. Multiple ambulances were also responding to the scene, according to radio traffic.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 1:25 p.m., according to scanner traffic.

“There is an active police situation in Mahany Park at this time,” the Roseville Parks and Recreation Department said in a Facebook post just after 1:15 p.m. “Mahany Fitness Center and Riley Library are currently in lockdown.”

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies remained at the scene as of 2:15 p.m. Activity centered on the park, which includes softball fields and a dog park.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the response, spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said. Gandhi said “major” law enforcement activity was underway. Placer County sheriff’s deputies were also at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Incident took place near school, park and businesses

Mahany Park is immediately adjacent to a Roseville fire station, sharing a driveway with the park’s parking lot.

The scene is near Woodcreek High School and the Roseville Aquatics Complex. Classes were not in session at Woodcreek High due to spring break. The campus was briefly locked down for staff working at the school, Roseville Joint Union High School District board president Pete Constant said.

Several other businesses are located near the incident, including the Roseville Utility Exploration Center, Mahany Fitness Center and Martha Riley Community Library. Across the street is an apartment complex, and a plaza with a Raley’s supermarket, Starbucks and banks.