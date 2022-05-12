Police respond to report of an assault on a Staunton City school bus

STAUNTON — A bus from Staunton City Schools had to pull over on the side of the road Thursday afternoon, resulting in someone on the bus allegedly being assaulted.

Officers from the Staunton Police Department along with help from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident along Parkersburg Turnpike, according to Garett Smith, superintendent of Staunton City Schools.

"It was an assault involving a juvenile," a spokesperson for the Staunton City Police Department told The News Leader.

The spokesperson said he couldn't release any more information at the time. He said police did respond to the incident.

Smith said in a text message that the incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Parkersburg Turnpike. It involved an injured school bus driver who was transporting students home from Bessie Weller Elementary School, Smith said.

The Staunton police spokesperson said that, as of 4 p.m., the students on the bus had been safely moved to another bus and transported home. He also said school officials were on the scene.

"We appreciate their fast response and assistance in helping us ensure the safety of our students and staff," Smith said of officers from both law enforcement agencies.

Kerry Clark told The News Leader that her daughter was on the bus when the incident took place. According to Clark there were elementary school students on the bus.

"All I know is what my daughter told me she was riding the bus, the bus had pulled over to get on some students for not sitting down," Clark said. "While the bus was pulled over one of the students attacked the bus driver."

Clark said her daughter told her the driver was bleeding from the face.

"My daughter called me from the bus asking me to please pick her up," Clark said.

She said students were actually loaded onto another bus and transported home.

"My daughter is home safe and sound now," she said.

Smith said that counselors will be available Friday morning to help students coping with the effects of the incident.

Story continues

"We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously," Smith said. "And will continue to work to ensure a safe environment for our entire learning community."

More: Hail, no! Storm damages strawberry crop at Troyer's Farm in Waynesboro

More: Park vandals and a heartwarming Senior Night for Fort Defiance: Where The News Leads

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton police respond to report of an assault on a school bus