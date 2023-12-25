Police respond to report of shots fired at Colorado Springs mall on Christmas Eve

Police in Colorado Springs, Colorado, responded to a report of shots fired at the Citadel Mall on Sunday evening, according to reports.

FOX 21 in Colorado Springs reported that police were responding to the incident at a time when many people were likely rushing to do last-minute shopping the day before Christmas.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed in a post on X that it was working a shooting investigation at the mall.

"The situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the community," the post read.

The story is developing, and no additional details are available at this time.

