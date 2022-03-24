Police respond to report of shots fired in the Swasey Field area

Mar. 24—HAVERHILL — Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on Blaisdell Street in the Swasey Field area last Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Police Chief Stephen Doherty said officers were notified at 12:37 p.m. and responded to the scene.

"At this time there are no suspects and we have no reports of injuries or property damage," he said early Thursday afternoon. "We are still investigating."

No other details about this incident were available at the time of this report.

Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact Det. Jordan Bergevine at 978-373-1212, ext. 1577.