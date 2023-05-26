Police respond to report of shots fired at Bellevue park

Bellevue police responded to a report of shots fired at Wilburton Hill Park Thursday night, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call in the block of 12400 Main Street.

According to police, the caller said they saw a silver or black four-door car drive through the parking lot and then they heard several gunshots.

The witness said the car also had a red and blue flashing light in the center of its dashboard.

Officers did find shell casings near the entrance of the playground, but no suspects.

There were no reported injuries.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Bellevue police at 425-577-5656.