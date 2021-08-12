Police respond to report of shots fired in Peru home

Aug. 12—PERU — Deputies say a 34-year-old Marion man entered the home of a Peru man, fired shots and held a gun to his head.

Deputies responded to the residence at around 12:18 a.m. Monday on a report of an unwanted guest and shots fired.

Once on scene, the Peru man told deputies a woman he had been seeing on and off for about a year came by his home and the two fell asleep in bed, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

He said that sometime later, he was awakened by a man in the house yelling "Where is he?"

He told deputies that a man identified as Colby Troxell entered the bedroom with two guns and fired shots toward the ceiling and the floor. Troxell then escorted the man to a gazebo and held a gun to his head as he asked repeatedly if the man and woman had sex, according to the affidavit.

Troxell and the woman then left the house and were later located at another residence. The woman told deputies that Troxell did enter the Peru man's home while she was there, but she did not see a gun or hear shots. She declined to give a statement, according to the affidavit.

Deputies say a search of the Peru man's home revealed shell casings and a bullet on the floor, as well as areas of damage to the ceiling and a bullet hole in a base board.

Troxell faces felony charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm at another. He was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail on a $70,000 surety bond.

Carson Gerber can be reached at 765-854-6739, carson.gerber@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @carsongerber1.