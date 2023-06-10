Police respond to reported robbery at Williams Village

Jun. 9—Police responded early Friday morning to a reported robbery at the Williams Village residential area at the University of Colorado Boulder.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., CU Boulder police responded to a report of a party and noise complaint at Bear Creek Apartments, located at 3275 Apache Road. Officers broke up the party which involved about 50 individuals.

Outside three men and a male victim became engaged in a disturbance in the Bear Creek parking lot. The three men are accused of assaulting the victim before the victim took off running. The three men chased the victim to a outdoor shopping center in Williams Village where they reportedly assaulted him again and robbed him of his wallet and cell phone.

According to a CU emergency alert, an assault in Williams Village occurred at 30th Street and Baseline Road at 4:39 a.m. At 5:16 a.m., CU Boulder Police posted a tweet saying a victim was robbed and the suspects had left the scene.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries to the head and face. He was transferred to Boulder Community Hospital.

CU Boulder spokesperson Steve Hurlbert described the three suspects as Black men between the ages of 20 to 24 and driving a royal blue four-door Toyota Camry with unknown license plates.

The first suspect was identified as having black shaven hair, a beard and was wearing a black hoodie with an Al Pacino "Scaface" image. The suspect was also wearing blue jeans and gray tennis shoes with accents.

The second suspect was identified as having black shaven hair wearing black track pants with vertical white stripes and a white or light gray hoodie and black and white tennis shoes.

The third suspect was identified as having black dreadlock style hair, 6 inches in length. He was wearing a hoodie with a gray body, black arms and front zipper. His sweatpants were gray on the top and black from the knee down, which he wore with black tennis shoes.

Neither the suspects or the victims are affiliated with CU Boulder, according to Hurlbert. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask that anyone who attended the party or has information about the incident to call CU Boulder Police at 303-492-6666.