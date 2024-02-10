Police respond to reported shooting in Mount Oliver Borough

Allegheny County police are responding to reports of a shooting in Mount Oliver Borough.

Emergency crews were called to Transverse Avenue near Margaret Street at 9:15 p.m.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is at the scene, working to learn more. WATCH for a live report with what we know so far on 11 at 11.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

National Pizza Day 2024: Deals and freebies on pies from Pizza Hut, Domino’s, others Charges filed in deadly McCandless hit-and-run crash that killed 78-year-old man Gov. Shapiro aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania VIDEO: Thieves stole batteries from multiple Butler County school buses, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts