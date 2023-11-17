Multiple victims in New Hampshire Hospital shooting, police say

Police respond to reported shooting with multiple victims at New Hampshire hospital (WMTW)

Authorities are investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital, a psychiatric facility, in Concord, authorities announced in a statement.

There are believed to be multiple victims, though it’s not yet known how many. Details are limited but officials said additional updates would be released when available.

One person was transported from the scene to Concord Hospital, the closest facility to the psychiatric hospital, though their condition was not immediately known, The Washington Post reported.

At around 4.45pm, the New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Management said the situation has been contained and the suspect is dead. The scene remains active.

During a news conference, Col Mark Hall, the director of the Division of State Police, said that the shooting was contained to the front lobby. “There is no active shooter threat to the public,” he said.

He said that officials have located one suspicious vehicle and are asking members of the public to stay away from the site.

All of the patients are safe, he added.

Aerial images of the hospital show a large number of police responding to the incident on Friday afternoon.

The facility is the state’s “premier” psychiatric facility, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services website says. Concord is just 120 miles southwest of Lewiston, Maine, where 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured in shootings last month.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, New Hampshire Republican Gov Chris Sununu said the facility had been cleared.

“The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds,” he said.

More follows...