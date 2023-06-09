Police respond to reported shooting at Tukwila mosque

Tukwila police responded to a report of a shooting at a mosque Friday, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Just after 2:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a woman who was at a mosque in the 14100 block of Tukwila International Boulevard.

The caller said someone was firing a gun inside. She also told police that people were screaming and running from the mosque.

When officers arrived, they found a very large crowd in the parking lot.

Detectives determined that no shots had been fired.

Witnesses told police that several people got into an argument that one of them brandished a gun before leaving.

There were no reported injuries.