Police respond to reported stabbing at Evansville bar

Jon Webb, Evansville Courier & Press
·1 min read

EVANSVILLE – At least one person was stabbed at a bar in Evansville's arts district Saturday evening, officials say.

A supervisor at Evansville Central Dispatch said police and ambulances responded to a reported stabbing at Mo's House in the 1100 block of Parrett Street. The call came in around 5 p.m.

No information or status on a possible victim has been released. The Courier & Press has reached out to spokespeople for the Evansville Police Department.

Police were still on scene at the bar as of 7:15 p.m. Dispatch couldn't confirm if anyone had been taken into custody.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Police respond to reported stabbing at Evansville bar

Recommended Stories

  • How Kanye West became one of the most influential figures in pop culture

    Love him or hate him, Kanye West has been a major force in influencing music and culture over the past 20 years. In that time, Kanye has scored numerous Grammys, married Kim Kardashian and partnered with Adidas to create the most-hyped clothing brand in years. Yahoo’s international news team explains how West paved his own way to a path of success.

  • Mother threatens to blow up school after being told she was not allowed to pick up daughter, police say

    Staff and students at University Park Elementary in Melbourne, Florida, were ordered to shelter in place after the bomb threat

  • Russians fleeing draft challenged in Kazakhstan

    STORY: Which countries have Russians been fleeing to?Since the 21st September - when President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization,Russians that are either opposed to the war in Ukraine or scared of being drafted to fight in it have been piling across the border.One destination has been Kazakhstan, which shares the world's second-longest land border with Russia, and where Russians can enter without a passport or a visa.People fleeing have arrived in their hundreds of thousands in the last few weeks.However, many are faced with issues when they get there.The cost of housing has soared due to the massive Russian influx and some have been accused by their families back home of betraying their country.Some Kazakhs view the incoming Russians as a potential economic burden and even a security risk, including Kazakh politician Mukhtar Taizhan."To be honest, I am concerned (about the wave of Russian migration) because I do not know who's coming in (to the country) or how they think, because they only started coming over after the so-called partial mobilisation was declared. So they are draft dodgers, to put it bluntly, the ones who took fright at the prospect of being sent to war. We do not know their views, whether or not they support (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.""At the very least, the (immigration) process should be regulated, and as a last resort, there should be controls introduced that would shut the border completely (to Russians)."Kazakh officials estimate that more than 200,000 Russians have entered the country since Putin’s announcement and around 80,000 have registered in Kazakhstan’s national ID system - a prerequisite for getting a job or a bank account. Aidar Buribayev started thinking about leaving immediately after Putin's announcement, but what finally convinced him was seeing Moscow - for centuries a crucible of raw, bustling energy - so subdued and deserted."The final straw was driving through Moscow and suddenly realising there were no traffic jams, and seeing my co-working office almost empty." Russians have also been fleeing to Georgia - where they can also enter without a visa; Turkey, a popular tourist destination for Russians, and many have been heading to Europe.The EU saw a surge in arrivals after Putin's announcement. Some 66,000 Russian citizens entered the bloc, according to data from the bloc's border agency Frontex.On Thursday, two Russians fleeing military service claimed asylum in the U.S. after arriving by boat in Alaska, authorities have said.Russian media has put the number of Russians that have fled the country at 700,000.The Kremlin denied this on Thursday.Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov could give no precise number but said the number was far from what was being claimed.

  • Supporters and detractors clash at a court hearing for Racine County man who committed election fraud to make a point

    Harry Wait of Union Grove is charged with fraudulently requesting absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

  • Two men charged after FBI agents fired at while executing search warrant in Warsaw

    Authorities executed a search warrant Friday. Two men were arrested and have been charged with transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person.

  • Ex-boyfriend who tied up woman and poured boiling water over her is jailed for six years

    Sam Wild, 38, left the victim scarred for life following the attack in Sheffield.

  • Orlando Science Center opens Hot Wheels exhibit for racing, building cars

    Children can form their own pit crews at a new Orlando Science Center exhibit this fall.

  • Milwaukee's once troubling childhood lead poisoning prevention program 'has really turned around,' commissioner says

    In 2018, the health commissioner was ousted following reports the department failed to provide services to the families of lead-poisoned children.

  • Federal officials set to release plans for student loan forgiveness

    More than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible, according to the Department of Education.

  • Landlord charged with video voyeurism after camera found in Martin County child's bedroom

    A landlord was arrested after sheriff's investigators found photos of a child nude on his phone and cameras they say he hid in the outlets of her room

  • October surprise: Las Cruces Democrat hit with fundraising allegations ahead of election

    Republicans accused former Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of violating the Hatch Act and implicated her husband, state Rep. Nathan Small.

  • Instagram Restricts Kanye West’s Account After Anti-Semitic Post

    American Jewish Committee criticized the rapper for using "anti-semitic tropes" when posting a text exchange with Sean "Diddy" Combs

  • Kentucky football vs. South Carolina: Live score updates, video highlights

    How will UK football respond to its first loss of the season with South Carolina coming to town? Follow along with score updates and video highlights.

  • Las Vegas suspect asked showgirls to take photo with knife before deadly stabbings, officials say

    Yoni Barrios, 32, thought the women were 'laughing at him' and allegedly stabbed two, according to a police report.

  • Gustav Iden wins Ironman Kona World Championship, smashes course record

    Gustav Iden won the Ironman Kona World Championship in a course record time, becoming the second consecutive Norwegian to win the world title.

  • Family dogs kill 2 Tennessee children, injure mom who tried to stop mauling, family says

    The attack took place outside of the family's Memphis home. The two children were found dead at the scene.

  • Texas officer fired after shooting hamburger-eating teenager

    A Texas police officer who shot and wounded a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger has been fired, police said. San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired after shooting Erik Cantu, 17, on Oct. 2 in a fast food restaurant parking lot, police training commander Alyssa Campos said in a video statement released Wednesday. Brennand had responded to an unrelated disturbance at the fast-food restaurant when he saw the Cantu inside the car, which had evaded him a day earlier, Campos said.

  • Florida high school student accused of body slamming police officer during fight

    A Florida high school student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly picking up a police officer and slamming him to the ground during a fight, police said. [Credit: St. Cloud Police Department]

  • Suspect in California Family Kidnap Killing Had ‘Nasty’ Year-Long Feud With Victims, Sheriff Says

    Merced County Sheriff’s OfficeThe suspect arrested in the cold-blooded kidnapping and murder of an eight-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle had a yearlong feud with the victims, a sheriff said Thursday.A farm worker found the bodies of infant Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amadeep Singh, 39, in an almond orchard in a remote region of the San Joaquin Valley in California late Wednesday. They were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking bus

  • Capitola woman arrested in vacation rental scam investigation, police say

    Capitola woman arrested in vacation rental scam investigation, police say