Police respond to reports of armed man on Metro bus in Hollywood

Police have shut down the intersection of two major Los Angeles thoroughfares to investigate reports of a man armed with a gun on a Metro bus.

Initial reports of the barricaded armed suspect came in to the Los Angeles Police Department around 4 a.m., law enforcement officials told KTLA.

The area of Melrose and Western avenues is closed as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Sky5 footage showed several LAPD squad cars behind the bus.

‘Shockwaves of emotions’ after 4 L.A. Sheriff’s Department employees die of suicide in 24-hour span

Officers could be seen with their guns drawn.

Authorities were not able to confirm if the man actually has a weapon, police said.

Police shut down the intersection of two major Los Angeles thoroughfares to investigate reports of a man armed with a gun on a Metro bus on Nov. 8, 2023.

Police shut down the intersection of two major Los Angeles thoroughfares to investigate reports of a man armed with a gun on a Metro bus on Nov. 8, 2023.

Police shut down the intersection of two major Los Angeles thoroughfares to investigate reports of a man armed with a gun on a Metro bus on Nov. 8, 2023.

It is also unclear if any passengers or the driver were still aboard the bus.

The LAPD has made contact with the suspect, according to KTLA 5’s Rich Prickett.

LAPD’s SWAT team has been called in.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.