Police respond to reports of cash, alcohol burglaries

The Watertown Police Department responded to two burglary reports and one attempted burglary on Sunday.

According to the reports of the incidents involving stolen cash and alcohol happened early Sunday morning.

According to the report, multiple individuals forced entry into Cattleman's Casino, 1000 10th St. N.W. stealing alcohol and cash.

Access into El Tapatio, 713 Ninth Ave. S.E. was also forced and alcohol was stolen.

A burglary attempt was also made at Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, 1341 Ninth Ave. S.E.

According to a news release from the police department, $350 in alcohol was stolen and $156 in cash. Additionally, the businesses reported $1,500 in damage.

Police believe a stolen vehicle — a 2008 Black GMC Yukon — was used during the burglaries. This vehicle was stolen in Watertown and has since been recovered, according to the release.

A substantial reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those involved. Call the Watertown Police Department detective's division at 605-882-5238 with information.

