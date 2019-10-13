Police Respond to Reports of Mall Shooting in Florida, Confirm One Person Injured

Police responded to reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon at a shopping mall in Boca Raton, Florida and confirmed that one man had been injured and transported to a hospital. Authorities did not apprehend a suspect and there were no other significant injuries reported, police said.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department had initially tweeted that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound but during a press conference later in the afternoon police chief Dan Alexander told reporters “we do not know” if there was gunfire and that and that the injury appears to be non-life threatening trauma.

Updating-no active shooter. Report of shots fired. One person with gunshot wound transported to Delray Medical Center. SWAT teams grid searching mall. If in mall shelter in place until officers reach you to evacuate you @bocapolice — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

The Boca Raton police Twitter account later issued a correction, clarifying that it was only a “possible” gunshot wound.

Correction: One person with a POSSIBLE gunshot wound transported to Delray Medical Center.



SWAT teams are continuing to clear the mall and evacuate people. If you are still in the mall, please stay sheltered in place until officers evacuate you. @BocaPolice



— Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

Alexander also said the police recovered no weapons but were still investigating who the culprit may be and whether they had any relationship with the victim. The incident appeared to be confined to the mall’s food court area, he said.

Local law enforcement said that they were conducting an active search of the area and had told people to “avoid the mall area,” according to a tweet from the Boca Raton Police Services Department shortly after 3:30 p.m. At this time, authorities have not identified the circumstances which led to the shooting, how many shots were fired or if there were any further injuries.

Reports of a shooting at Town Center Mall. @bocapolice is on scene and currently conducting an active search of the area. Please avoid the mall area. PIO enroute media to meet at 2301 West Glades parking lot. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

All persons in Town Center Mall shelter in place while @bocapolice and SWAT teams conduct search of mall. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

Authorities did not respond to a request for further information.

People at and near Town Center Mall posted videos on social media, showing a chaotic scene with a heavy police presence. One video shows a person running with their phone while it records, a panicked “no, no, no, no, no” can be heard.

Swat Team going in for active shooter #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/bttJQsKLpA — Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) October 13, 2019

Fire trucks and police surrounding every entrance as we try to leave #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/AkOp8n5Wjo — Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) October 13, 2019

This story is developing.