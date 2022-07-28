Police respond to reports of man with gun at Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford

Police responded to reports of a man with a gun at Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford on Thursday.

According to a social media post from Northern Regional police, officers responded and cleared the building.

Responding officers determined the suspect was no longer on scene.

Officials said the investigation is on going. Everyone on scene is reported to be safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

