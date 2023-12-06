Suspect dead after mass shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

The University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a 2016 file photo. (Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images)

A mass shooting Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has ended with multiple victims and the shooter dead, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported around noon at the campus a few miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

“We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV," the police department said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, around noon. "There appears to be multiple victims at this time."

The shooting occurred at the Frank and Estella Beam Hall, which is home to the Lee Business School, according to Las Vegas police.

Authorities also investigated reports of shots fired elsewhere on campus near the student union.

Several major thoroughfares near the campus remained closed, and a mass of police were in and around the University District. Several other schools in the area also were on lockdown.

Around 12:30 p.m., police said the shooter was "deceased."

The shooter died after a massive tactical response by not only Las Vegas Metro police and the department's SWAT vehicles but also federal law enforcement, sources told The Times.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.