One person dead and a police officer shot and injured at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
dc police car tape
Police officers work behind police tape blocking a street near the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, Thursday, July 2, 2015. Associated Press/Susan Walsh

  • Knoxville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday.

  • KPD issued a statement hours after the incident saying that officers responded to reports of an armed male subject.

  • Once on scene, one KPD officer was struck and is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person is dead, one person detained, and an officer shot and wounded after an incident at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday, saying on Twitter, that "multiple gunshot victims" were reported.

The department issued a statement several hours after the incident saying that officers responded to reports of an armed male subject at the high school. Once on scene, one KPD officer was struck and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was killed, the department said in its statement, and another person was detained for questioning. KPD said there were no other known gunshot victims and that the high school was secured.

The suspect was identifed by the Tenesee Bureau of Investigations as a student, and was pronounced dead at the scene after a shootout with KPD officers.

"We all need to work together to stop the violence," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. "It's a big challenge and we're going to need the whole city to work together."

"I'm walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray," Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie said.

Austin-East Magnet High School will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow students time to grieve, school leaders said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) was present on the scene and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is leading the investigation into the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

