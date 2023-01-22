Police respond to reports of multiple people shot in Monterey Park

Police were responding to reports of a shooting that left multiple causalities in Monterey Park on Saturday night, according to a law enforcement source.

Few details were available, including the number of people hit.

The shooting took place sometime after 10 p.m. around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had taken place earlier in the evening.

Tens of thousands had gathered Saturday afternoon for a two-day long Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival, which is considered one of the largest in the region. Earlier in the day, crowds were enjoying skewers and shopping for Chinese food and jewelry.

Video on social media showed police and fire units swarming an area on Garvey Avenue and treating victims.

Injured people were taken to multiple hospitals in the area.

This is breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.