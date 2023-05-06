At least nine victims in shooting at Texas shopping mall

(AP)

At least nine people were shot, including multiple fatalities, after a gunman opened fire at an outlet mall in Texas, say reports.

The gunman was shot and killed by police after the shocking incident unfolded at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, after violence unfolded on Saturday afternoon, according to NBC Dallas.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were killed in the incident.

NBC Dallas says that witnesses have told them there were at least two fatalities in the shooting at the busy outlet mall. The witnesses told the news channel that they saw two bodies covered by sheets on the sidewalk at the mall.

Witnesses told WFAA that the gunman was dressed in black.

Helicopter video also showed a silver car in the street in front of stores with its doors open and riddled with bullet holes.

“Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update,” tweeted Allen Police Department.

A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told WFAA that there are multiple victims, including children. The sheriff also confirmed that the shooter is dead at the scene.

In a video posted to Twitter people could be seen running through a car park with the sound of loud gunshots heard in the background.

News channel footage from helicopters showed long lines of people being escorted away from the shops with their hands in the air.

Allen Premium Outlets is an outdoor mall with more than 120 outlet stores, its website states. It is located around 25 miles north of Dallas.

“We were outside the Converse store and we just heard all this popping,” eyewitness Elaine Penicaro, who was shopping with her daughter, told Fox4.

“We kind of all just stopped, and then a second later, just ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ and there were sparks flying like it was right in front of us.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that he was monitoring the situation.

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

“I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

US Representative Keith Self for Texas’s 3rd congressional district, which includes Collin County, issued a statement on the shooting.

“We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene,” he tweeted.

“This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues.”