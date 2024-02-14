Police respond to reports of shots fired at Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens Police are responding to the Gardens Mall on Wednesday afternoon after reports that shots were fired.

Major Paul Rogers, a police department spokesperson, said shortly after 3 p.m. that officers were responding to an “incident” at the mall at at 3101 PGA Blvd., but he could not provide details about what the incident is.

The police department posted on X shortly before 4 p.m. that the mall is on lockdown.

Several posts on social media indicated there was a possible shooting at the mall. Rogers said he could not confirm if there was a shooting.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera said deputies are assisting.

Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, Watson B. Duncan Middle School, Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School and Timber Trace Elementary School are on a limited-movement lockdown as of about 4:30 p.m., the Palm Beach County School District said.

Palm Beach State College said in a Facebook post about 4 p.m. that the police department instructed the school to go on lockdown.

Palm Tran said in a post on X all routes that serve the mall are experiencing delays.

