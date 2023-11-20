Police respond to reports of a stabbing near Bassett Place mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing near Bassett Place Mall on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 19.

No serious injuries were reported, police said. Several viewers reported seeing police presence in the area of the shopping center near Ross.

Police did not confirm an exact location for the incident but said they believed it happened in the roadway near the mall.

This is a developing story and we will update you when we learn more.

