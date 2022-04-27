Police respond to robbery at PNC bank on North Bridge Street in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE— Chillicothe police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the PNC Bank on North Bridge Street

Police were dispatched to the bank around 11:38 a.m. Wednesday in response to a burglary alarm. The police report states that a drive-thru burglary alarm was set off by a bank teller. Once at the scene officers confirmed that a robbery did take place and that an investigation will occur.

The police currently have no suspects in custody at this time and the Police Detective Division is continuing to investigate the case.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com

