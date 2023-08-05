Police respond to the second Charlotte homicide of the day on Saturday

Police were at the scene Saturday afternoon of Charlotte’s second homicide of the day.

A person was killed in the 3700 block of Tipperary Place, police said about 4:30 p.m. That’s off Shamrock Drive east of Eastway Drive.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hasn’t named the person who was found dead, how they died or if they have someone in custody.

CMPD also hasn’t said if the day’s two cases are related.

Earlier Saturday, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in the 8900 block of Firestreak Drive, according to a CMPD news release.

That’s off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road east of Mountain Island Lake in northwest Charlotte.

The person was shot about 3:30 a.m., police said on Twitter. Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to CMPD.

Police described the shooting as domestic-related but provided no further details about the circumstances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.