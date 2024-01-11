Police respond after second smash-and-grab at same Lake Forest Park pot shop this month

Officers with the Lake Forest Police Department arrested one person after responding to a burglary at a cannabis shop early Thursday morning.

At about 5 a.m. on Jan. 11, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity near The Kushery Cannabis Dispensary at 19258 15th Avenue Northeast.

On their way to the area, officers were told a car had crashed into the side of the building.

When officers arrived, they attempted to block associated cars from escaping, but they managed to get away.

One of the fleeing cars hit an unrelated vehicle at the intersection of 19th Avenue Northeast and Ballinger Way Northeast.

The driver ran away and was not found.

The causing vehicle was discovered to be a stolen Kia out of Shoreline.

One person was arrested at the cannabis shop and taken into custody.

This is the same location as a smash-and-grab burglary last week.