Police respond to sexual assault report, both parties allege misconduct

Editor's note: This story contains information about sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers. If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual assault call 9-1-1 immediately. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available at 800-656-HOPE (4673). Resources for other victims of crime are available at https://www.rainn.org/resources.

Wichita Falls Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a woman because he claimed she allowed someone to rape him.

According to allegations made in a probable cause report:

Officers were sent to the alleged assault New Year’s morning. A woman told them she was physically and sexually assaulted by her boyfriend.

She said they had been arguing because he accused her of allowing someone inside the house to rape him. She told them he became aggressive and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The victim said he poured a bottle of perfume into her mouth and sprayed household cleaner and hairspray in her face.

She said he told her to go back to the bedroom where he assaulted her again before instructing her to take him to a nearby convenience store down the street. She said when he went into the business, she fled the scene.

Police noted the victim’s injuries around her collarbone, face, and thighs. Police arrested the man and charged him with First Degree Felony Aggravated Sexual Assault. His bond was set at $25,000 by a judge.

