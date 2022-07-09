Police officers are responding to a shooting at Anderson Mall that took place around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Anderson Police Department Assistant Chief Nikki Carson said.

Carson said there is no active shooter situation, but she could not provide any further information immediately.

Shoppers gather outside Anderson Mall after fleeing the scene of a shooting that took place inside just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

City police, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, emergency management and SWAT personnel were all at the scene by 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A young Black male was seen being carried out of the J.C. Penney department store entrance on a stretcher. He was transported via helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses said the shooting took place inside the mall closer to the front entrance.

One man was transported via helicopter to Greenville Hospital after a shooting took place inside Anderson Mall just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022

Family members were also on scene, according to witnesses, and verbally upset near the entrance to the J.C. Penney department store.

The Independent Mail has a reporter at the scene to gather more information.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

– Tim Carlin covers county government, growth and development for The Greenville News. Follow him on Twitter @timcarlin_, and get in touch with him at TCarlin@gannett.com. You can support his work by subscribing to The Greenville News at greenvillenews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Police respond to shooting at Anderson Mall Saturday morning