Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.

>> PHOTOS: Police respond to shooting at Butler Twp. restaurant

Dispatchers confirmed police and medics were called to respond to a shooting at the Olive Garden in the 6700 block of Miller Lane. The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m.

>> New trial date set for driver in St. Patrick’s Day triple fatal wrong-way crash

Details on how many people were injured were not immediately available.

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.

Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.

Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.

Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.

Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.

Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.

Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.

Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.

Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.

Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.

Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Butler Township.