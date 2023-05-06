Police respond to shooting at Dallas-area outlet mall

Reuters Videos

STORY: Sonos and Google will face off in a San Francisco trial on Monday (May 8).It's over claims Google copied Sonos' patented smart-speaker technology.The tech giant is accused of using that tech in wireless audio devices like Google Home and Chromecast Audio.The case is part of a large intellectual property dispute between the former business partners.There are further lawsuits in the U.S., Canada, France and elsewhere.Sonos has asked the court for $90 million in damages from Google in the San Francisco case.That's down from $3 billion after a U.S. judge narrowed the case.Sonos alleges Google infringed two of its patents related to multi-room wireless audio.Google said the case relates to specific features that are not commonly used, and accused Sonos of 'mischaracterizing' their partnership and technology.Sonos declined to comment on the dispute.