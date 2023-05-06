Police respond to shooting at Dallas-area outlet mall
Multiple shots are heard and people are seen running through the parking lot in video shared on social media.
Multiple people were shot at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country. Calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 p.m. from the Allen Premium Outlets. Rep. Keith Self, who represents the area that includes the mall, said he had confirmed with law enforcement that the shooter is dead, and that there was no one else involved in the attack.
There was no word on the number of people injured or their condition at the Allen Premium Outlets mall where the shooting took place about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Dallas. Multiple people were wounded and the shooter was dead at the scene, local ABC affiliate WFAA TV reported, citing the Collin County Sheriff. Video footage from local media showed police officers hurrying shoppers out of the mall, with squad cars and emergency vehicles parked near entryways.
via YouTube/Fox 4 DFWAn active shooter opened fire at a mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday afternoon, leaving multiple victims, including children, according to police.Their conditions were not immediately known. The Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news to local outlet WFAA, noting that the gunman is dead at the scene. An unnamed law enforcement source cited by CNN said police were searching for a possible second suspect based on witness accounts, though they had not yet confirmed if
Few details have been released at this time, but the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a shooting with "some victims" Saturday afternoon at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.
There was no immediate word on whether there were injuries or fatalities.
Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says that there are multiple victims, including children
