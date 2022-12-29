Police respond to shooting in Dayton

Crews responded to reports of a man shot in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

>> Police: Suspect killed in Sidney officer-involved shooting believed to target grocery store employee

Dispatchers said at this time no one has been taken to the hospital, but dispatch notes indicate medics are attempting to treat the patient on scene.

Information about if any suspects have been identified was not available.

Video from the scene shows crime scene tape near the entrance of the home.

We will update this story as we learn more.







