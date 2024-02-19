Police respond to shooting in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego Police officers are on the scene of a shooting that happened in front of an apartment building in the daylight Sunday afternoon.

SDPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at 16th and G streets in East Village in downtown San Diego around 3 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and remains at large at this time. There was no suspect description immediately available from police.

There is a heavy police presence at 16th and G streets and portions of both streets in that area are closed to traffic.

