Police respond to shooting at Iowa high school

Police in Perry, Iowa, have reported a shooting at the city’s high school, on the first day back for classes after the winter holiday break.

Details were unclear on Thursday morning, with reports of casualties swirling on local and social media but no definitive details before an expected press conference by police later in the morning. Reports of medical evacuation helicopters and multiple ambulances in the area were unconfirmed.

A woman who answered the Perry police department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry high school but did not provide any further information. Perry is about 40 miles north-west of the state capital, Des Moines.

Vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town’s middle school and high school.

Erica Jolliff said her daughter, a ninth-grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7.45am. Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth-grader, an hour later.

“I just want to know that he’s safe and OK,” Jolliff said. She said she was not receiving any more information from authorities at that point.

The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry community school district. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break.

The shooting occurred to the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses, where Republican candidates vying for the presidency are campaigning in the area ahead of the caucuses on 15 January as the 2024 election campaign season ramps up.

Phone messages left with the Perry school board’s president and vice-president, and an email message left with superintendent Clark Wicks, were not immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed reporting