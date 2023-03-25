Infant grazed by bullet during Lakewood shooting Friday night

An infant was grazed by a bullet in the tricep and hit by broken glass during a shooting in Lakewood on Friday night, said police.

Lakewood Police Department tweeted out Friday night at 6:36 p.m. that they responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Gravelly Lake Drive.

The infant was taken to Mary Bridge hospital and police aren’t sure if the infant or the family was the target.

There is no information on the suspect yet.

The area has been reopened and police said there are no threats to citizens.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.