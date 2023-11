MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near W 104th Street and Santa Fe Avenue on Thursday night.

KFOR’s Hunter Elyse is headed to the scene with the latest updates.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

No further information has been given at this time.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.