Police respond to shooting near Albuquerque Sunport
Police are responding to a neighborhood near Gibson Boulevard and Girard Boulevard in southeast Albuquerque following a shooting involving officers.
Police are responding to a neighborhood near Gibson Boulevard and Girard Boulevard in southeast Albuquerque following a shooting involving officers.
A possible hostage deal between Israel and Hamas is imminent and could be announced as soon as Tuesday. Here's what to know about the possible agreement.
Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in talks with the OpenAI board over a possible return to the company. That news comes just a day after Microsoft said it hired Altman to lead a new AI research division.
Luminar founder and CEO Austin Russell's bid to buy Forbes Global Media Holdings has ended. Integrated Whale Media Investments, the Hong Kong-based parent company of Forbes, terminated the agreement with Russell after he failed to secure the ideal group of investors needed to close the deal. Bloomberg was the first to report the news, citing an internal memo by Forbes Chief Executive Officer Mike Federle.
QR codes, mannequins, a dining room, it's all in a bid to get consumers to spend more in Walmart stores.
The Sunbird app for Android, which allows interoperability between messaging platforms like iOS, has shut down for the time being after major privacy concerns came to light. This comes after Nothing’s chat platform, which was based on Sunbird, also shut down.
Explore NYC's East Village with fashionista Aimee Kelly, and find out what eclectic style trends are emerging in the happening neighborhood. The post See how New Yorkers experiment with style in the East Village appeared first on In The Know.
With all the slicing, dicing and carving taking place in the kitchen, injuries to the fingers, hands and arms top the list of reasons why people land in the ER around Thanksgiving.
European Union antitrust regulators have carried out another series of raids on two online food delivery companies headquartered inside the bloc. The Commission hasn't named the companies involved but the move follows unannounced EU inspections back in July 2022 -- which were reported to have taken place at the offices of Spain's Glovo and German's Delivery Hero. The latest inspections are a continuation of that 2022 investigation, per the Commission, which said the scope of the probe has widened.
Cruise's co-founder and chief product officer Daniel Kan has resigned one day after the company’s CEO Kyle Vogt departed from his role.
With most of OpenAI’s employees threatening to leave following Sam Altman’s ousting, company rivals might be missing the biggest opportunity of the year: poaching talent. As chaos at OpenAI and Microsoft, where Altman is headed now, continues, companies like Anthropic, Mozilla or Patronus AI could be attractive to employees seeking stability. OpenAI employees — a pool of highly sought-after AI experts — could scatter to other companies or follow Altman.
Fourth-quarter tension between the AFC East rivals spilled into the postgame tunnel.
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
After being benched for two weeks, the Falcons turn back to their 2022 third-round pick.
An unprecedented rise in animosity directed at Jews and Muslims has swept across the United States in the weeks since Hamas attacked Israel.
Not a fan of excessive consumerism during the holiday season? Consider having yourself a "Little Women" Christmas. The post What’s the ‘Little Women Christmas’ trend that’s been taking over TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.
How to stay healthy, deal with negative body talk from Grandpa and address the history behind the holiday.
Everton called the Premier League's 10-point penalty "wholly disproportionate and unjust."
Ehsan Vaghefi, CEO and co-founder of Toku, grew up with a blind father who lost eyesight at the age of four due to congenital glaucoma. As a result of this, his dad was involved with the Blind Foundation in his home country of Iran. Vaghefi thought of becoming a clinician to help people who were in a similar situation as his father, but he also had an interest in seeing how technology could be used to help more people than any single clinician could handle.
Díaz's parents were kidnapped by Colombian guerrillas last month and the family was finally reunited Tuesday.
The heavyweight unification finally has a date.