Police respond to shooting at Newport News elementary school

Police responded Friday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

No students were injured and an adult was taken to the hospital. There is no longer an active shooter, Newport News police said in a statement issued just before 3 p.m. The extent of the adult’s injuries were unknown.

“We’re beginning the process to reunite parents with students,” police said in a news release. “More information will be released when it is available.”

Richneck Elementary is a fully-accredited public school located off of Richneck Road in north Newport News. There were 553 students enrolled at the school in the fall for the 2022-23 school year, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

This story is developing and more information will be published as the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot obtain it.

