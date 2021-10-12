Police respond to shooting at Oakdale apartment complex near Tartan High School

Law enforcement responded to several shots fired at an apartment complex across from Tartan High School in Oakdale on Monday.

Residents said they heard a few gunshots about 2:40 p.m. followed by more gunshot-like noises at 3:30 p.m. at the 900 block of North Greenway Avenue.

At the scene, a third-floor residential window was shattered. Several items, including a rifle, could be seen on the sidewalk below it.

Members of a SWAT team and two armored vehicles responded while residents were evacuated from the apartment building.

A resident, who asked not to be named for his safety, said he heard two shots a pause and then another. He later heard a man shouting at police.

Officials have yet to release any information. Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry was at the scene, but did not talk to media. At least one person left in an ambulance and it was unclear if anyone was hurt.

Some students had to shelter inside Tartan High School, according to KARE-TV. They were allowed to leave just before 5 p.m. Oakdale Elementary's dismissal was delayed.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759