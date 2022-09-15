Police respond to shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

Police responded to a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from Pittsburgh police, officers and EMS crews were called to the 2000 block of Centre Avenue for a shooting victim.

Pittsburgh police said they were notified of a shot spotter alert at 8:20 p.m. for seven rounds.

At the same time, the victim knocked on the door of the Zone 2 headquarters, saying he was shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers rendered aid to the victim on the front steps.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

