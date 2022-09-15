Police respond to shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District
Police responded to a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District Wednesday night.
According to a tweet from Pittsburgh police, officers and EMS crews were called to the 2000 block of Centre Avenue for a shooting victim.
Pittsburgh police said they were notified of a shot spotter alert at 8:20 p.m. for seven rounds.
At the same time, the victim knocked on the door of the Zone 2 headquarters, saying he was shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers rendered aid to the victim on the front steps.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
