Police respond to shooting on Ripley Road in Dorchester
Police responded to Ripley Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve after a man was shot in Dorchester.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW