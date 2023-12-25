Police respond to shooting on Ripley Road in Dorchester

Police responded to Ripley Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve after a man was shot in Dorchester.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

