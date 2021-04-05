Police respond to shooting, stabbing at southwest Fresno motel

Investigators say first shots were fired during a child's birthday party, and then officers responded to a stabbing on a room balcony a few hours later.

Video Transcript

- New this morning. Police are investigating two violent incidents that happened at the Days Inn in Southwest Fresno. Now the first was a shooting after 10:00 last night at the motel on Jensen and Second. Police say it happened during a birthday party for a child that was staying at the motel. Apparently, several people showed up that weren't invited and there was an argument. Police say one of the people in the uninvited group then fired several shots into the room. It's not believed anyone was hit.

LT. ISRAEL REYES: We haven't been contacted by any of the local hospitals regarding any victims of a shooting, so hopefully there is nobody that was injured.

- Police are now reviewing security camera footage, interviewing people staying at the motel. There is no suspect description at this time. The other incident was a stabbing that happened at the Inn just after 11:30 last night on the other side of the motel. Police say a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the arm by one of three people with a knife on the balcony of one of the rooms. The victim lost a lot of blood and was taken to the hospital. He was last listed in critical condition. The suspects in the stabbing have not been found.