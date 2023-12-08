4 Dead, Including Suspected Gunman, in Shooting at University of Nevada in Las Vegas

The suspected gunman was killed by police after killing three and injuring a fourth in a shooting on Wednesday at the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), authorities have confirmed.

In an evening press conference, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the gunman’s identity will only be disclosed publicly after his kin has been notified. An unidentified law enforcement officer told the Associated Press that the suspect was a professor who had not gotten a job offer at the school after applying for a position. The official said that the suspect previously worked at East Carolina University in North Carolina.

The victims have also not yet been identified. The surviving, injured victim was admitted to Sunrise Hospital under critical condition but they are now stable, the sheriff said. Four others who suffered panic attacks, McMahill added, were also sent to hospitals.

McMahill said authorities’ swift response to the shooting prevented additional casualties. “If it hadn't been for the heroic actions of one of those police officers who responded, there could have been countless additional lives taken. Armed confrontation of the suspect by law enforcement stopped the suspect’s further actions.”

President Joe Biden expressed sympathy in a White House statement for the families of the victims, and he also cited a pair of shooting incidents in Texas the day before to renew calls for a bipartisan congressional ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as other “common sense” measures “that will help stem the tide of gun violence.”

The Gun Violence Archive—a non-profit tracker that defines a mass shooting as one that involves four or more people killed or injured, not including the shooter—has counted at least 630 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year.

What happened at UNLV?

The university alerted students to the shooting at around 11:54 a.m. local time, but during a Wednesday press conference, police said they first received calls of an active shooter at 11:45 a.m. McMahill said the shooting began on the fourth floor of Frank and Estella Beam Hall, which houses the business school, with the suspect moving through floors.

“This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” the school’s alert said. Shortly after, the university’s X account said that university police were also responding to additional reports of shots fired in the Student Union.

UNLV professor Kevaney Martin told the AP that the shooting was terrifying. “I was trying to hold it together for my students, and trying not to cry, but the emotions are something I never want to experience again,” she said.

“One second I'm joking around with two of my students before class, the next we are under desks in a pitch black room behind a locked door. Just an unfathomably sad day for our UNLV community,” Martin shared via social media on Wednesday. “Tell your people you love them. You literally never know when it will be too late.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department then posted on X at 12:37 p.m. local time that the suspect had been located and was deceased. McMahill later added that the suspect had been “neutralized” outside the hall. Adam Garcia, the university police chief, said two detectives engaged in a shootout with the suspect.

Three people were killed and a fourth is in critical but stable condition, the police said.

A UNLV update on Thursday said that the Maryland Parkway was now open for traffic and that students and staff could return to the main campus to retrieve vehicles left behind. However, Beam Hall, Humanities, Student Union, the UNLV Bookstore, and Wright Hall buildings and nearby areas would remain inaccessible.

“All classes and academic and academic-related activities, as well as UNLV performing arts activities, remain canceled through Sunday, Dec. 10,” the alert said. The university is setting up a reunification center at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall as they continue to evacuate the campus.

“Tragic and heartbreaking news coming out of @unlv. Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman wrote on X Wednesday afternoon. The city was previously home to one of the deadliest mass shootings in history in 2017, when a gunman killed 60 people and injured hundreds more at Mandalay Bay Casino.

