Police respond to shots fired near Charlestown High School

Police responded to a report of shots fired in Charlestown Monday afternoon.

The report came from Polk Street and Walford Way, according to police. The intersection is near Charlestown High School, which was holding its graduation ceremony Monday night.

Some students told Boston 25 they heard the shots during the ceremony.

Police said the incident was not a school shooting.

No one was hit, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

