Police respond to shots fired near 12th Street Burger King in Sioux Falls

South Dakota Highway Patrol and Sioux Falls police respond to the 12th Street Burger King after an alleged shooting. Exact details are not known at this time.

Sioux Falls police have surrounded an area near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in the area of Burger King for shots fired at police officers, according to police scanner traffic.

It's unclear if anyone is injured and shots fired at police are unconfirmed at this point, but journalists near the scene at the time said they heard about a dozen shots fired, saw an officer with a gun drawn and also saw an ambulance left the area with lights and sirens blaring.

Two or three officers were also facing southbound, standing behind their vehicles. Witnesses on scene say they heard at least 10 shots, and officers have also brought out a K-9 to search the area as well.

More: Sioux Falls teen arrested after early-morning stabbing Friday, police say

The crime scene is expanding. K-9 units are also on scene now. pic.twitter.com/mvjNLSFlzA — Alfonzo “FoFo” Galvan (@GalvanReports) August 9, 2022

Traffic on 12th Street is now flowing both east and westbound, though slowed going east because only one lane is open.

Steven Carillo was inside the Burger King, with his partner and three children, when the shooting happened. He said there was about 20 people inside the building, including two young teenagers who rode their bikes there to eat ice cream.

Burger King workers gave the kids frozen drinks to calm them. Carillo’s family hid in the bathroom during the shooting, he said.

“I felt gunless,”he said. "We were in there for like an hour we didn’t even eat afterward.”

South Dakota's Department of Criminal Investigation, which typically oversees investigations shootings involving law enforcement, as well as officials with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office are on scene.

The departments are expected to release preliminary information soon, though no exact time was given and the information may come through a press release.

Story continues

The shooting investigation will be led by DCI, according to Tony Mangan, a spokesperson for the agency.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Tweets by Argus911

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police involved in shooting near 12th Street Burger King