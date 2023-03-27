Police respond to shooting in southwest Charlotte neighborhood

There was a massive police presence in a residential area in southwest Charlotte after a shooting Monday afternoon.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom got to the area of Superior Street off Hamilton Road shortly after 5 p.m. where there was personnel from multiple agencies.

A part of the residential area was blocked off during the investigation.

At about 5:30 p.m., several CMPD officers with guns drawn ran to the edge of a wooded area and walked out with someone in handcuffs.

CMPD’s aviation unit was also circling the area.

The shooting victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium CMC.

Channel 9 is asking the police department for information.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

