Police respond to shooting in southwest Charlotte neighborhood
There was a massive police presence in a residential area in southwest Charlotte after a shooting Monday afternoon.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom got to the area of Superior Street off Hamilton Road shortly after 5 p.m. where there was personnel from multiple agencies.
A part of the residential area was blocked off during the investigation.
At about 5:30 p.m., several CMPD officers with guns drawn ran to the edge of a wooded area and walked out with someone in handcuffs.
CMPD’s aviation unit was also circling the area.
The shooting victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium CMC.
Channel 9 is asking the police department for information.
This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
