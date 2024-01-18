Police respond to South Bay home

Editor’s Note: FOX 5 initially reported that one person was in police custody, but have corrected the error as no one has been arrested at this time.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Authorities on Wednesday responded to a home in National City.

The police activity is in the 900 block of East 7th St.

Around 5 p.m., SkyFOX was over the scene where several police vehicles could be seen gathered outside of the residence.

National City police are advising the public to avoid the area.

No other information has been provided at this time.

