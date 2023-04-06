Police respond to stabbing at downtown Raleigh convenience store

A man was stabbed Thursday at Taz’s Supermarket One, a downtown Raleigh convenience store, Raleigh police said.

Police responded to a stabbing at 3:41 p.m., police said swarming the store on the 200 block of South Wilmington Street near the intersection of East Hargett Street.

A man was taken by ambulance with serious injuries to WakeMed, police said.

Raleigh police have not released details, including whether anyone has been detained.

Police advise drivers and to avoid the South Wilmington Street area.